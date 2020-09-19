Flower Mound Council appoints board, commission members

The Flower Mound Town Council met Thursday to appoint residents to 13 different boards and commissions.
The following appointments were made, according to the town of Flower Mound:
Animal Services Board
Reappointments:
- Christine Hastings, Place 2
- Carol Stephens, Place 4
- Susan Bodenmiller, Place 6
New appointees:
- Derek France, Place 8, Alternate
Board of Adjustment/Oil & Gas Board of Appeals
Reappointments:
- Elizabeth Brannon, Place 2
- Tammie Turner, Place 4
New appointees:
- Brenda Gribbon, Place 6
- Radha Sathe, Place 8, Alternate
- Thomas Bailey, Place 7, Alternate
Community Development Corporation
New appointees:
- Amit Patel, Director 1
- Shruti Rawat, Director 6
- Max Uzowihe, Director 7
Cultural Arts Commission
Reappointments:
- Elizabeth Brannon, Place 2
- Tammie Turner, Place 4
New appointees:
- Brenda Gribbon, Place 6
- Radha Sathe, Place 8, Alternate
- Thomas Bailey, Place 7, Alternate
Environmental Conservation Commission
Reappointments:
- James Seastrom, Place 2
- Marilyn Lawson, Place 4
- Katheryn Wells, Place 10, Alternate
New appointees:
- Elaine Takacs, Place 6
- Ron Murchek, Place 8, Alternate
Parks Board
Reappointments for Parks Board Places 2, 4, 6, and 10 are anticipated for Council action on Sept. 21
New appointees:
- Preston Peterson, Place 8, Alternate
Planning & Zoning Commission
Reappointments:
- Adam Schiestel, Place 2
- David Johnson, Place 4
- Robert Cox, Place 8, Alternate
New appointees:
- Donald Gilmore, Place 6
- Tim Fink, Place 7
- Janvier Werner, Place 9, Alternate
SMARTGrowth Commission
New appointees:
- Reginald Rembert, Developer Representative
- Mark Glover, Real Estate Representative
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board
Reappointments:
- Paul Stone, Flower Mound Representative No. 1
Transportation Commission
Reappointments:
- Chris Reed, Place 6
New appointees:
- Willie Scales, Place 2
- Chris Adams, Place 4
- Stephen Harris, Place 5
- Brian Taylor, Place 8, Alternate