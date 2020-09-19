Home
Flower Mound Council appoints board, commission members

Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber
Flower Mound Town Hall Council Chamber (Photo courtesy: Town of Flower Mound)

The Flower Mound Town Council met Thursday to appoint residents to 13 different boards and commissions.

The following appointments were made, according to the town of Flower Mound:

Animal Services Board

Reappointments:

  • Christine Hastings, Place 2
  • Carol Stephens, Place 4
  • Susan Bodenmiller, Place 6

New appointees:

  • Derek France, Place 8, Alternate

Board of Adjustment/Oil & Gas Board of Appeals

Reappointments:

  • Elizabeth Brannon, Place 2
  • Tammie Turner, Place 4

New appointees:

  • Brenda Gribbon, Place 6
  • Radha Sathe, Place 8, Alternate
  • Thomas Bailey, Place 7, Alternate

Community Development Corporation

New appointees:

  • Amit Patel, Director 1
  • Shruti Rawat, Director 6
  • Max Uzowihe, Director 7

Cultural Arts Commission

Reappointments:

  • Elizabeth Brannon, Place 2
  • Tammie Turner, Place 4

New appointees:

  • Brenda Gribbon, Place 6
  • Radha Sathe, Place 8, Alternate
  • Thomas Bailey, Place 7, Alternate

Environmental Conservation Commission

Reappointments:

  • James Seastrom, Place 2
  • Marilyn Lawson, Place 4
  • Katheryn Wells, Place 10, Alternate

New appointees:

  • Elaine Takacs, Place 6
  • Ron Murchek, Place 8, Alternate

Parks Board

Reappointments for Parks Board Places 2, 4, 6, and 10 are anticipated for Council action on Sept. 21

New appointees:

  • Preston Peterson, Place 8, Alternate

Planning & Zoning Commission

Reappointments:

  • Adam Schiestel, Place 2
  • David Johnson, Place 4
  • Robert Cox, Place 8, Alternate

New appointees:

  • Donald Gilmore, Place 6
  • Tim Fink, Place 7
  • Janvier Werner, Place 9, Alternate

SMARTGrowth Commission

New appointees:

  • Reginald Rembert, Developer Representative
  • Mark Glover, Real Estate Representative

Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board

Reappointments:

  • Paul Stone, Flower Mound Representative No. 1

Transportation Commission

Reappointments:

  • Chris Reed, Place 6

New appointees:

  • Willie Scales, Place 2
  • Chris Adams, Place 4
  • Stephen Harris, Place 5
  • Brian Taylor, Place 8, Alternate

