Argyle proves top ranking with big win

The #1 ranked Argyle Eagles remain undefeated following a 35-7 victory over Waco La Vega on Friday night and now set their sights on the start of district competition.

Argyle (4-0, 0-0) got things going early when Caden Dodson completed a two-yard pass to Cash Walker to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Braden Baker rushed for a 1-yard score early in the second quarter, and made it 21-0 with 4:36 to play in the half on a 42-yard touchdown pass from CJ Rogers to Walker.

Argyle led 21-7 at the break.

Knox Scoggins made it 28-7 Argyle early in the third quarter on a 17-yard run, and Rogers hit Grant Chaney on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 to go in the third quarter to make it 35-17.

With the win, the Eagles mark 40 consecutive home wins.

Argyle is in its bye-week on Sept. 25.

The Eagles will start district competition at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 against Melissa in Argyle. It is Argyle’s homecoming game.