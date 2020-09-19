Apparel distribution center to open in southern Denton County

Ariat International, a leading equestrian brand, announced this week that it will open a new 1 million square foot regional distribution center in southern Denton County this fall.

The company has been working with the city of Fort Worth, Denton County and the state of Texas to bring a diverse range of new jobs to the local community and enable Ariat to better serve its customers in the southwest United States, according to a news release from the county.

“It is a privilege to join the thriving community of Fort Worth and to be so close to many of our regional retail partners,” said Beth Cross, Co-Founder and CEO of Ariat. “This new distribution center will create growth opportunities that will enable us to better serve our loyal customers and local retail partners. We are grateful for the support and collaborative efforts from the local community in Fort Worth as we’ve finalized the project.”

Ariat, known for its industry-changing athletic performance technology, has expanded its technological expertise to provide high quality performance work boots and workwear for all types of industries, including flame resistant clothing for the energy industry. Ariat has also worked closely with local businesses including Cavender’s, Boot Barn, Atwoods, NRS and hundreds of other independent and national retailers.