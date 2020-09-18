Special events returning to Flower Mound

Special events are returning to Flower Mound, provided the event organizers follow proper health protocols.

Events have largely been non-existent in the area since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, though, the town of Flower Mound is approving event applications if town staff reviews the plans and ensures proper health protocols are in place, according to a news release from the town.

Before going to such an event, residents are encouraged to check the event’s website or social media pages because there may be capacity limitations or reservation requirements.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Customer Service at 972-539-7378.