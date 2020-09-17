Denton County ‘eager’ to increase business capacity

The Denton County Commissioners Court “is eager to have more businesses opening at greater capacity” following relaxed restrictions announced Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Governor said that in areas with certain coronavirus hospitality rates — including all of North Texas — businesses could expand capacity from 50% to 75% as early as Monday. The new guidance is welcome news to many business owners and residents in Denton County.

“Denton County appreciates the updated guidance on reopening from Governor Abbott today,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This guidance will allow many of our local businesses to open to 75% capacity beginning next week, as well as further clarification on the resumption of family visitation at long-term care facilities.”

Abbott also announced that beginning Sept. 24, nursing homes and assisted living centers can reopen for visitation, in regions where coronavirus hospitalizations make up less than 15% of all hospitalizations.

“We know it is critical for families to visit their loved ones in nursing homes, memory care centers, and long-term care facilities here in Denton County,” Eads said. “We are eagerly following the Governor’s lead on long-term care facility reopening guidance, as we know these community members are among our most vulnerable. We ask our community members to continue to use extreme caution as they re-enter these facilities and follow the guidance these facilities provide to protect their loved ones and the other patients served.”

Denton County Public Health announced 65 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 62 new recoveries. There are now 1,539 active cases and 9,736 total recoveries in the county. The death toll remains at 107.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.