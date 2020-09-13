Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Flower Mound

A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a Flower Mound homeowner on Sunday afternoon.

Flower Mound police responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:22 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Briar Lane.

During the 911 call, the homeowner stated he had shot at an unknown male and female, who had allegedly broken into his house through the back door. After the gunshot, both individuals fled the location in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police were able to locate the vehicle a short distance away, where it was determined the male suspect had been shot one time in the chest.

The 29-year-old male suspect was transported to Medical Center Denton where he was immediately taken into surgery. He has since been moved into ICU and is in critical condition.

The 30-year-old female suspect was taken to the Police Department for questioning, and was later placed in custody for an unrelated parole violation warrant.

At the scene, Flower Mound detectives were able to determine the male had forced entry and confronted the homeowner. The homeowner told the suspect to leave several times and warned him, without success. Police said the homeowner felt threatened as the suspect kept moving toward him, which is when he fired one shot at the suspect.

Police are questioning the female suspect, but as of Sunday night have not determined a motive.

No charges are expected to be filed on the homeowner as a result of the incident, police said.