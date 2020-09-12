Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — September 2020

On November 3, 2020, the residents of Copper Canyon will have the opportunity to vote on a proposition extending the Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) for another twenty (20) years.

The Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) provides revenue from a 1% sales tax dedicated to funding Copper Canyon’s efforts to provide security, traffic control and preventing crime in Copper Canyon. The district was established in 2015.

Since the beginning, the CCPD has collected over $300,000 from sales taxes in Copper Canyon. These funds are used to offset the cost of providing Police Protection services for the Town.

2020-2021 Budget

On Monday, September 14th, at 7 p.m. the Council will consider the budget for the upcoming year. The budget is based on maintaining the current tax rate of 0.297505.

Included in the upcoming budget are several long-overdue projects such as Jernigan Road repair and overlay, annual crack/seal maintenance, and Poindexter Branch Drainage Study/Flood Mitigation.

2020 Master Plan Update

In 2019, the Master Plan Committee was charged with the responsibility to update the 2004 Master Plan. We received a huge amount of input from the citizens. We value your input as the committee continues to evaluate options and receive feedback on the future proposed Master Plan for Town Center (TC) North. This Master Plan envisions the potential development of TC North based upon existing zoning, existing conditions, and community input.

On September 1st, we held a town wide presentation of the Preliminary Plan and walked through the process of developing the plan, the constraints, and the value that could be brought to the town. Two smaller meetings took place on September 2nd, and 3rd. We have hard copies at Town Hall.

Town Cleanup Day!

On Saturday, October 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. we will have our annual cleanup day at Town Hall. Please check the town website for more information. Republic has provided us with an updated list of items that are acceptable:

Household Hazardous Waste: Paint: latex, oil-based; Paint-thinners, gasoline, solvents, kerosene; Cooking oils; oil, petroleum-based lubricants, automotive fluids; Ethylene glycol, antifreeze; Yard chemicals: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers; Aerosols; Mercury and mercury equipment; Batteries: lead acid, alkaline, NiCad; Light bulbs: fluorescents, compact fluorescents (CFL), high-intensity; HID Lamps; Pool chemicals; Cleaners: acidic & basic, bleach, ammonia, drain openers, soaps; Resins & epoxy; Medical sharps and medical waste; Propane, helium, and freon cylinders.

Electronic Waste: Televisions, monitors, VCRs, DVD players; Computers, laptops, handhelds, iPads; Telephones, fax machines; Keyboards & mice; Scanners, printers, copiers.

Unacceptable Waste: Commercially-generated HHW or electronics; Radioactive compounds; Smoke detectors; Ammunition; Explosives; Tires; Asbestos; PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls); Pharmaceuticals or controlled substances; Biological or infectious waste; Fire Extinguishers; Leaking or unidentified containers; Furniture (goes to regular trash); Appliances (goes to regular trash); Dried paint (goes to regular trash); Empty containers (goes to regular trash).

Neighborhood Watch Program

We have received new reflective aluminum 18” x 24” Neighborhood Watch Program signs to begin posting at strategic places in Copper Canyon. These signs have the Neighborhood Watch Program logo and will make a consistent statement around our town. We are steadily gaining members of the private Neighborhood Watch group on NextDoor and more residents are volunteering to be zone captains. If you would like to volunteer or participate, please send your name to Town Hall or search for the CC Neighborhood Watch group on NextDoor.