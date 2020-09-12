Northlake Notes — September 2020

Here we are at the start of a new school year! For sure, this year is the strangest experience ever as we see the start of online learning for Northwest ISD and in-person for Argyle ISD.

We can’t thank our teachers enough who are pulling extra duty, some helping their own children with their studies, and navigating the often-difficult world of online teaching and now interacting with all the parents of these students.

We’ve been quickly reminded of how valuable having so many great options for public and private education are available to us and of the value of our educators to society. So many different professionals in so many areas have stepped up during this crisis to go over and above in their fields giving of their time and expertise to keep life going for all of us.

As we start to see hope that perhaps the curve has turned and life may in fact be headed back to some normalcy, I hope to remember all those who have gone over and above and some of the lessons we’ve learned about civility, community and service.

For now, let’s continue to work respectfully together until we’re sure the tide has turned against COVID. As we face what portends to be a difficult election season, let’s remember that when this election has passed us, we will still be neighbors and must live together after the national dispute is over.