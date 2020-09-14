Northwest ISD returns to in-person learning

Northwest ISD students returned to school campuses on Monday morning, meaning that this is the first day that all southern Denton County schools are offering large-scale in-person instruction since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

Northwest ISD began its school year last month with all students learning remotely because of an order issued in the summer by Tarrant County Public Health, which applied to all districts that operate in Tarrant County, including their schools in other counties.

Northwest ISD is the last district in southern Denton County to resume in-person learning. Argyle ISD began on-campus instruction last month as scheduled, while Lewisville and Denton ISDs followed Denton County Public Health’s recommendation to delay in-person instruction until last week. All of the school districts are offering students the option to learn remotely instead of in-person full-time.