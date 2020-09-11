Foodie Friday: GiroPizza & Trattoria

If you’ve driven by GiroPizza lately, you may have noticed a little addition to their signage outside. In an effort to draw attention to all the new menu items they’ve added over the last few months, GiroPizza has added “Trattoria” to their name, which means family-owned restaurant in Italian.

While they’re still sticking to all of their amazing pizzas (which recently won them Best Pizza in Denton County 2020), GiroPizza and Trattoria now also offers lots of amazing homestyle Italian dishes as well.

Some of our favorites include their Arancini and their Meatballs made with Nonna’s signature recipe.

They’ve added some incredible pasta dishes to the menu as well, including a Ravioli di Burrata Alla Bolognese, their Gnocchi di Spinaci con Zola made with spinach and a gorgonzola cream sauce, and their Pollo Parmigiana.

One of our favorite parts about visiting GiroPizza and Trattoria is getting to watch them prepare each dish in the kitchen – it’s like dinner and a show, especially when their Pizza Chef starts slinging that pizza dough all over the place.

If you didn’t know, GiroPizza and Trattoria also has a small market at the front of the restaurant where you can purchase items like fresh olive oil and organic vegetable tapenades from their farm in Italy.

Also remember that they’re offering their menu to-go and also have daily Family Menus so you can order food family-style to go as well.

And in addition to adding to their name and their menu, GiroPizza has also added to their hours and is now open for lunch from 11:00am-2:00pm Tuesdays-Thursdays. And on the weekends, you can find live music to set the mood during your dinner.

GiroPizza and Trattoria is truly a “taste of Italy” right here in our own backyard. We feel honored to have Owner, Diego Stefani’s, passion here in our community and would highly suggest you go give them a try if you haven’t been since they opened, or if it’s been a while! There’s plenty of new stuff on the menu for you to try!

*GiroPizza and Trattoria is located at 3711 Justin Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028.