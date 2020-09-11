Around Argyle — September 2020

As we enter September, many parents are navigating the “back to school” experience amidst a new set of challenges. I appreciate Argyle ISD and Liberty Christian School for offering parents in our town the flexibility to choose the learning experience that best suits their children’s needs, as well as the resources to support students’ physical and mental wellbeing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether your children are attending school in-person or virtually, I wish everyone a safe and fun start to the school year!

August was a busy month for Argyle Town Council as we wrapped up the budgeting process for fiscal year 2020-2021. The proposed budget will introduce a decrease of almost five percent in the town’s property tax rate.

If the proposed lower rate passes, it will provide additional property tax relief for Argyle citizens on top of last year’s increased exemption for seniors over 65 and disabled persons.

This would be the first change in Argyle’s property tax rate since 2010-2011, and we know that for many residents, relief could not come at a better time.

I encourage you to attend our virtual council meeting on September 8, during which we will hold a public hearing on the budget. Council will then hold a public hearing on the tax rate and consider approval at our regular meeting on September 21.

Town Council approved the new Argyle Strategic Plan in August. The plan outlines tangible action steps to bring us closer to the realization of our Vision Statement: The Town of Argyle is committed to preserving our small town character and natural beauty through thoughtful growth, stewardship of resources, and a citizen-focused government.

I appreciate the committee members who joined me in developing this plan, as well as the citizens who submitted input during the process. The Strategic Plan will serve as a road map for our community to approach issues with focus, intention, and long-term vision. Thoughtfully planning for the strategic application of our available resources is critical to the effective and efficient delivery of government services.

Our new Town Administrator, Rich Olson, is officially joining our staff in person this month. Rich will be coming to Argyle from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where he has served as City Manager since 2003.

With nearly forty years of experience in local government, I am confident that Rich will bring the leadership that we need to continue improving the quality of our service to the citizens of Argyle. Please join me in extending a warm welcome to Rich the next time you visit Town Hall.

I am excited to announce that Argyle has been awarded a Tree City USA designation from The Arbor Day Foundation. This distinction speaks to the work that our Planning & Zoning board, council members, and Tree Board have dedicated to reviewing and improving Argyle’s tree management practices.

Last month, council approved the first series of amendments to the town’s Tree Preservation Ordinance to continue the preservation and expansion of Argyle’s tree canopy. The town gave 150 free pecan trees to Argyle residents during last year’s Arbor Day celebration, and we intend to offer similar programs every year.

If you have not yet responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, I encourage you to do so by September 30. The census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are divided into communities around the nation. This includes funding for services like education, infrastructure, fire services, and healthcare. Visit 2020census.gov to get counted and help shape the future of our community!

The Annual Argyle Clean Up Day has now been rescheduled for September 19. Argyle residents will be able to discard bulky and hazardous household waste, like paint, electronics, and appliances. Keep an eye out on the town website and social media channels for more details on this event.