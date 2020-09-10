Governor Abbott announces legislative proposal against defunding police

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday held a press conference at the Austin Police Association where he joined other state leaders to sign the Texas Backs The Blue Pledge against defunding the police.

The Governor also announced a new legislative proposal to discourage cities from defunding law enforcement.

Under this proposal, cities that defund the police will lose their annexation powers, and residents in areas that have been annexed by the city will be able to vote to dis-annex from the city.

The Governor was joined by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and members of the Austin Police Association.

Previously, Governor Abbott announced a proposal in August that would freeze property tax revenues at the current level for any city that defunds law enforcement.

“Part of our job as state leaders is to ensure the safety and security of all Texans, and we will not allow that core function to be undermined by cities that defund the police who protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Abbott.

“Cities have a responsibility to protect public safety, and this new proposal would discourage city leaders from taking the dangerous action of defunding law enforcement. We need all Texans and all candidates running for office to join our cause to support law enforcement and keep Texans safe.”

Following the press conference, Governor Abbott released a new web video asking Texans and candidates running for office, regardless of political party, to show their support for law enforcement by signing the Texas Backs The Blue pledge.

Several local representatives have signed the pledge, including U.S. Congressman Michael Burgess (R-Pilot Point), State Senator Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound), and State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound).