After arrest, former Argyle coach resigns from UNT

Tate Wallis has resigned from his position with the University of North Texas football team the week after he was arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with a student at Argyle High School.

Wallis, of Denton, was a coach at Argyle from April 2018 until January of this year, when he left to be the quarterbacks coach for the University of North Texas. In March, after he left AISD, an investigation began when a student alleged that Wallis made inappropriate comments to her and groped her many times during the 2019 football season. Wallis was arrested on Sept. 3 on two counts of inappropriate relationships between student and educator.

Wallis’ resignation was accepted this week, UNT said in a statement this week.