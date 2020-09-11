Flower Mound murder suspect identified

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau recently released the identity of Alexander Frank Baro, 23, the sole suspect in the Aug. 18 homicide of 18-year-old Matthew Thane in Flower Mound.

Police responded to a shooting call at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Lane and found Thane dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect was not at the scene or in the area, and police launched a full homicide investigation.

Early on, detectives were led to an acquaintance — Baro — of Thane’s whom he met through online gaming, according to a news release from FMPD. Police saw in Baro’s cell phone data that he traveled from his home in Pleasanton, California to Flower Mound and back within 72 hours around the time of the homicide.

Flower Mound detectives then contacted the Pleasanton Police Department to assist with the investigation and sent two detectives to help. Once detectives were able to get a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, the Flower Mound detectives and Pleasanton police attempted to contact the suspect to serve the warrant late Wednesday night. Baro took his own life as police were attempting to get him to exit the residence, according to FMPD.

Police said Friday that the investigation is still ongoing and more information may be released later.