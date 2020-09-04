Former Argyle coach accused of groping student

The former offensive coordinator for Argyle High School’s football team was arrested Thursday on two counts of inappropriate relationships between student and educator.

Tate Wallis, of Denton, was a coach at Argyle from April 2018 until January of this year, when he left for a new job as the quarterbacks coach for the University of North Texas. In March, after he left AISD, an investigation began after multiple students told teachers about Wallis’ inappropriate behavior, according to a statement from the school district.

According to news media reports, the arrest affidavit says that one student alleged that when she was 16 and an athletics manager and trainer for the football team in 2019, Wallis began making inappropriate comments to her throughout the football season. The comments became more frequent, and then he began groping her often.

In a brief statement, Wallis’ attorney declined to discuss details but asked people to “keep an an open mind” because Wallis is “a good man.”