Foodie Friday: The Rusty Beagle

If you’re looking for a place where “everybody knows your name” and you can get some of the best wings and burgers in town, then you’re looking for the Rusty Beagle located off FM 407 on the Lewisville and Highland Village border.

Husband-and-wife team Charles and Jackie Carlock took over running the restaurant in 2015 after Charles’ dad, Rusty, passed away from cancer. With no experience in the restaurant business, the two have continued Charles’ father’s legacy and have created a beautiful environment where everyone feels welcome from the customers to the staff.

Charles and Jackie have two little kids of their own, but Jackie told us she feels like she really has about 35 kids because they’ve seen so many of their employees grow up over the years. They started with them when they were just 15 and now have witnessed them going to college and starting down other career paths.

The Rusty Beagle is, by definition, a sports bar, but it’s also a gathering place for Little League Teams, a family dinner spot, a Super Bowl party venue, a great place to grab some lunch, and so much more.

We did mention that these guys have some of the best wings and burgers in town – in fact, they won Best Wings for Best of Denton County 2020! They have a wide range of sauces for their wings ranging from Mild to Asian Sesame to Mango Habanero, and you can order them naked or breaded.

Two of their crowd-favorite burgers are the Rajun Cajun made with blackened seasoning, sauteed mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and a creole aioli; and their namesake burger – The Rusty – which is topped with tender smoked (in-house) brisket, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, chipotle BBQ sauce, and two halved bacon-wrapped jalapenos. Yes, that’s real life. That sucker is about 2 feet tall and it’s delicious.

The Rusty Beagle also has some killer sandwiches on their menu like their Triple Stack Clubhouse Sandwich and their Reuben made with house-made corned beef, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.

If you want something a little healthier, they have a few salads you can choose from including the Buffalo Chicken Salad topped with chicken strips tossed in your choice of wing sauce, bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, and tomato.

And, of course, at the center of the Rusty Beagle is their bar which has 24 taps with craft beers that rotate through seasonally, seasonal cocktails, whiskeys, wines, freezer shots, and more. They have Happy Hour every day of the week with different daily specials, and on the weekends you can find live music on the patio.

All in all, between the food, the environment, the people, and the sports, you’ve got to make the Rusty Beagle your new hangout. You’ll love getting to meet Charles and Jackie and the whole team and you’ve got to try out The Rusty Burger while you’re there!

*The Rusty Beagle is located at 1301 FM 407 #109, Lewisville TX 75077.