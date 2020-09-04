Weir: Lewisville ISD superintendent discusses reopening schools

With so many parents and students wondering what the future of education looks like in the era of Covid-19, Dr. Kevin Rogers, LISD Superintendent, wanted to answer some questions about the 20/21 school semester. Teachers and school administrators have the job of planning and coordinating each academic year. This year, in addition to their usual duties of setting up the curriculum for thousands of students, they are tasked with finding a method that educates pupils as well as protects them from exposure to a dangerous virus. How many will be instructed remotely and how many will experience in-person learning? Will those attending classes in schoolrooms be using masks and/or social distancing? How about sports teams? These and other queries are addressed in the video interview. The following is a short bio of Dr. Rogers from the district website: www.lisd.net.

“The Lewisville ISD (LISD) Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Kevin Rogers as Superintendent of Schools on May 18, 2015. With more than 34 years’ experience in education, Rogers continues to work to provide new opportunities for all students and teachers. Some examples include the implementation of Elementary STEM academies, PreK Discovery Academies, a Collegiate Academy at The Colony High School, creation of Student Assistance Counselors and Behavior Interventionist positions and expanded Spanish Immersion into middle schools.

“Since entering this role, he strives to be transparent with staff, parents, and the community, as well as continue to give all a voice in the decision-making processes of the district. LISD has developed numerous community, staff, and student advisory groups to provide the district feedback from various stakeholder groups to guide important district decisions. The work of the Community Bond Committee helped lay the foundation for LISD’s historic voter-approved bond referendum in 2017, which included funds for security upgrades across the district, renovations to current campuses, new facilities, and technology infrastructure and devices.

“Rogers was a past UNT Outstanding Doctoral Student in Educational Administration, as well as being named recipient of a National PTA Lifetime Achievement Award, and Town of Flower Mound’s Citizen of the Year in 2016.

“Rogers began as an LISD science teacher and moved through the ranks as Assistant Principal at Marcus High School, Principal at Arbor Creek Middle School prior to becoming the Marcus High School Principal. He later served as the district’s Chief Operations Officer before being named LISD’s Interim Superintendent.

“With a passion for serving students, Rogers has invested countless hours as a mentor to numerous LISD students. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, Rogers was raised in Andrews, Texas and graduated from Fort Stockton High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from North UNT, master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University and doctorate degree from UNT.