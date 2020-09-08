Weir: Claudio Forest seeks reelection to Flower Mound Council

As most residents already know, Flower Mound elections have always been held on the first Saturday in May. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the election has been delayed until the General Election on November 3rd.

There are 2 races in contention; Places 2 and 5. In Place 2, incumbent Councilman Sandeep Sharma https://www.engageourtown.org/ is running for reelection to his second term against opponent David Johnson https://www.facebook.com/johnsonforflomo, who is Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

In Place 5, incumbent Councilman Claudio Forest is running for his second 3 year term against Ann Martin – https://ann4towncouncil.com/

Councilman Forest has a FB campaign page: https://www.facebook.com/ClaudioForestFlowerMound

The following info was sent by Councilman Forest:

“My family and I are originally from the Detroit, MI area and relocated to Flower Mound in March of 2000. We moved to Flower Mound to be closer to our extended family, for the great schools, and because it was an excellent up-and-coming area in the DFW Metroplex. My wife Carol and I raised our daughters here in town, both of whom graduated from FMHS. After their time away at college, they returned and settled here in Flower Mound, purchased a home, and continued working in the area. We are proud residents of Flower Mound and enjoy living, working, and volunteering in our community. Our town has grown exponentially over the years and I am proud to have worked hard and been involved in some of the tremendous accomplishments and successes achieved through the time I have served on both Planning and Zoning and Town Council.

“I am currently a partner at a general contracting firm here in Flower Mound with a primary business focus on commercial renovations and custom residential projects. I sincerely enjoy being involved in our community and constantly look forward to volunteering with local charities and organizations, especially with the Summit Club of Flower Mound at our annual events which include Western Saloon Night, Independence Fest, Keep Flower Mound Beautiful, FMPD and FMFD Open Houses, and Breakfast with Santa, to name just a few. I have always had a servant’s heart and I will constantly seek out opportunities to better the lives of my family and my fellow residents here in Flower Mound.”

Community Involvement:

Current: Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem – Town Council, Place 5

President of the Summit Club of Flower Mound (2012 to present)

Past:

Chairman of the Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission

Chairman of the SMARTGrowth Commission

Chairman of the Capital Improvement Advisory Committee

Zoning Board of Appeals

Secretary, Community Development Corporation

Member of the Fort Wildfire Playground Steering Committee

Former HOA Board Member and longtime Architectural Control Chair