Denton police investigating death of woman on Loop 288

Denton police are seeking more information about what led to an unknown woman’s death on Loop 288 early Tuesday morning.

Police were called about an unconscious person in the 1800 block of South Loop 288 around 3:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Multiple callers reported the person was laying in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Despite life-saving efforts of good Samaritans and first responders on scene, the unidentified woman was pronounced dead. All lanes of Loop 288 were closed for several hours, through morning rush hour, as police investigated.

If you have any information about this case, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.