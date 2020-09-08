4 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Four more Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday.

The deaths include a man in his 70s from unincorporated southwest Denton County, a woman over 80 who resided at The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton, a woman in her 50s from Dallas and a woman over 80 from Carrollton.

“Your thoughts and prayers are requested for the families and friends of these four additional community members who’ve passed away due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing to help us all stay Denton County strong.”

DCPH also announced 127 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, of which 106 are active, as well as 107 new recoveries. There are now 1,660 active cases in the county and 9,0001 total recoveries. The death toll is now at 105.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.