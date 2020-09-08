Positive COVID-19 case reported at Flower Mound High School

On the first day of in-person learning since March, Flower Mound High School informed families that someone on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

People who had a prolonged exposure with the person who tested positive will be notified, according to the letter from FMHS Principal Chad Russell. School staff will implement cleaning and disinfection procedures, and they will continue to promote social distancing, frequent hand washing and monitoring students and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The letter also asks families to vigilantly monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, before and during school.

District spokespeople could not be reached for comment.