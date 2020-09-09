Cooler temperatures, storms arriving Wednesday in Denton County

A cold front will move through North Texas on Wednesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and rain showers and storms with it.

The cold front is expected to reach Denton County from the west in the late afternoon or early evening, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and storms will reach the area earlier, mainly after 1 p.m., and the high temperature in southern Denton County is only expected to reach the upper 70s.

The rain and cool temperatures will continue Thursday. There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms, mainly before 1 p.m., and a forecast high of 73 degrees.

Total rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches and localized flooding are possible over the two days.

Denton County will warm up through the weekend, with a forecast high of 81 Friday and 88 on Saturday and Sunday.