Argyle ISD — Back to School 2020

Dear Argyle ISD Community,

We are so excited and thrilled to have our Eagle students and teachers back in the classroom and online! The first day of school was like none we have ever experienced and was a great success.

After months of learning new COVID-19 guidelines, discussions, preparation, planning and meetings we welcomed back our students both face-to-face and virtually for instruction on August 17. Our Eagle parents were provided the option for in-person or virtual instruction for their child.

Nearly 20 percent of our students started the school year with virtual instruction. For students in elementary, we have a dedicated certified teacher delivering virtual instruction at each grade level. In the secondary grades, our students join the instruction virtually and our teachers have done a tremendous job learning this new way of teaching and serving our Eagles.

Our Eagle staff worked tirelessly to prepare for this school year, and I am so appreciative of all of their efforts in implementing the plan that is keeping our students safe and protected in a wonderful learning environment.

One parent commented, “This has been a really smooth week. I know you all worked really hard to make this happen.” Another commented, “It’s great to be back in person. My kids love their teachers and classes.”

“It’s exciting to be back. I have great teachers,” one Eagle student said.

As much as it was great to see our students and parents again, it was just as great to hear their feedback and appreciation for our beloved teachers.

On our five campuses, Eagle teachers and staff are doing a tremendous job emphasizing safety and establishing a routine with our health protocols to best serve our students. We have seen great diligence by our students, teachers and staff in following our safety guidelines and measures. The following measures are in place and we will continue to reinforce Argyle ISD’s safety messaging to our Eagles families.

All campuses have touch-free temperature scanners installed at building entries.

Students and staff are required to wear face coverings or face shields and must cover their mouth and nose. Face coverings are required for all students 4th grade and above.

Hand sanitizer is required for students as they enter classrooms and board school buses. Hand sanitizer is readily available on our campuses and facilities.

Electrostatic sprayers are used daily in the classrooms.

Each campus has an additional mitigation cleaning specialist as part of the custodial staff.

Due to safety guidelines, visitors are not allowed inside our campuses. This obviously had a major impact on the first day of school, which is always a special occasion and one of my favorite days to greet our Eagles. Although parents were not allowed inside our campuses, the excitement of the first day was just as special. The only difference was their children waved bye from the sidewalk rather than the classroom. It was a day to remember and simply watching the joy of our families seeing their children off to school certainly outweighed the restrictions and guidelines that are now regular practices.

As for the classrooms, students are socially distancing to the maximum extent possible. Clear standing tri-folds for desks are being used at the elementary campuses and in the cafeteria for social distancing. High school and middle school also have tri-folds in lab settings and classrooms with tables.

We are committed to providing exceptional resources for our students and this includes the need for social and emotional support. This is a challenging time and returning to school under these circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful for students, families and staff. We have a Crisis Coordinator on staff at Argyle High School who can assist all students and families Pre-K to 12th grade. We also have eight counselors in the district who can provide assistance for children experiencing concerns or needing support.

Fall UIL sports are underway, with many safety restrictions and procedures in place, and we are looking forward to another great year overall by our outstanding student-athletes. Throughout summer workouts and fall practices and competitions, our coaches have been steadfast in communicating safety rules and expectations to our athletes and families.

Much like the support we provide students, we receive the same from our parents and community which is what makes Argyle such a special place! Thank you Argyle ISD community for partnering with us during these unprecedented times and supporting our teachers, leaders, staff and Board of Trustees. There is much uncertainty and anxiousness and we are working to support each other and are blessed to have such a wonderful community that is united with us as we return to learning and doing what’s best for our Eagles!

Dr. Telena Wright, Superintendent

Argyle Independent School District