Lewisville ISD — Back to School 2020

Dear Lewisville ISD Community,

“Flexible and nimble,” our district’s unofficial motto for the 2020-21 school year. When I write this yearly column, we’re usually enjoying athletic events and halftime shows, and begging for a little relief from the hot weather. Instead, this hasn’t been the traditional start of school – far from it actually. But while the school year will not be a typical one and already looks much different than years past, I still believe it will be great.

I say that because even in the midst of a global pandemic, with many unknowns and uncertainties, I find comfort in knowing we are a strong and resilient community who can rely and depend on one another. I find comfort in knowing how diligently our teachers and other staff have worked to provide value to our students. I know our students are observing and learning from our behavior and actions, our perseverance, compassion and grit in these most trying times.

School officially started for LISD on Aug. 19, and it pained me to not see students roaming the halls. One day when I reflect back on my career, no doubt this school year will stand out. The most difficult decision I have made thus far was delaying the start of in-person learning. All the planning, preparation and guidance in the world was never going to make that decision any easier, but it was done with our students’ health and safety at top of mind.

LISD in-person learning will reopen on Sept. 8, and I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to see our students return to campus and experience all that public education has to offer. No matter how we teach our children – in person, virtually or a combination of both – our district’s promise will always be that our students enjoy thriving, productive lives in a future they create.

There will be roadblocks and bumps along the way this year, but LISD is fortunate to have involved and committed stakeholders, from our staff and parents to community members and local elected officials, standing by our side. Since this journey began in early spring, I have said we will get through this together and that still rings true today – we just need to remain flexible and nimble.

I am grateful and humbled to serve as Superintendent of Schools for Lewisville ISD and to be part of this great community. Thanks for your ongoing support of our schools and our district. We couldn’t do this without you.

Dr. Kevin Rogers, Superintendent

Lewisville Independent School District