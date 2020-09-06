New boutique fitness studio coming to Flower Mound

A new fitness chain is coming to Flower Mound.

SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) will occupy a portion of the former Mellow Mushroom restaurant at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. that closed three years ago, according to Flower Mound officials.

The new workout studio will combine cardio, flexibility, and strength in 60-minute, high-intensity interval training sessions. SPENGA provides space dedicated to each type of workout, with trainers leading customers through a 20-minute spin class, followed by 20 minutes of strength training, and finishing with 20 minutes of yoga.

Chicago-based SPENGA currently has more than 300 studios opening throughout the U.S. with new locations in Southlake, Fort Worth, McKinney and North Dallas.

An official opening date has not been announced.