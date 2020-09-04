Local COVID-19 cases continue to decline

COVID-19 cases are continuing to gradually decline in Denton County, as Denton County Public Health announced 92 newly-confirmed cases on Friday, 68 of which are active.

DCPH also reported 141 new recoveries. There are now 1,759 active cases in the county and 8,654 total recoveries. The death toll remains at 101.

DCPH data shows that cases by date of symptom onset spiked in mid-June and started coming back down in mid-July. During that peak, daily case counts ranged from 134 to 250. In the past few weeks, those daily counts have ranged from eight to 42.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Sept. 11 at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.