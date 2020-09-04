20,000 rubber ducks to race in annual River Walk fundraiser

With summer slowly nearing its end, it’s duck season in Flower Mound. The third annual Duck Derby at the Flower Mound River Walk is set for Sept. 19.

Rhythms at the River Walk is the Cross Timbers Rotary Club’s signature fundraising event this year. It usually includes a 5K, live entertainment and other activities, but it was scaled back to just the Duck Derby this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. For $5, residents can “adopt” a rubber duck to race against thousands of identical rubber ducks in the river. Larger groups of ducks can be adopted at a slight discount. The organization’s goal is for 20,000 ducks to be adopted.

The sitting ducks will all be released into the river at the same time, where they’ll take like a duck to water and race over rocky cliffs and down toward the finish line. Participants are discouraged from ducking out early, flipping the bird at competitors, using fowl language or making egg-scuses.

First place wins a $2,500 gift card, second place gets a $1,500 gift card, third place gets a $1,000 gift card and the rest of the top 10 lucky ducks also win prizes.

The event, which begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19, will support the Cross Timbers Rotary Club and its nonprofit partner agencies. The Club provides services to others, promotes integrity and advances world understanding, goodwill and peace.

Click here for more information and to adopt a duck.