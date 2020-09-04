Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 29 at 9:55 a.m., a resident reported that a goose had been shot with an arrow near the pond on East Hickory Ridge Circle and was still alive. Police referred the situation to the animal control vendor, who put the goose down. A game warden requested the arrow for further investigation.

On June 6 at 10:10 p.m., a caller reported that someone in another vehicle pointed a handgun at her at the traffic light at FM 407 and Hwy 377. The caller had honked at the other driver because he pulled out in front of her, and he slammed on his brakes.

On June 9 at 2:11 p.m., a resident of Cimarron Court reported that a bobcat ate her chicken, and now it’s stalking her miniature horse.

On June 10 at 7:31 a.m., the manager of the Subway restaurant said she received a call from the alarm company, and when she arrived the back door was ajar and there was a footprint on the counter. The money was still all there, however, and when the manager reviewed the security footage, she saw employees jumping over the counter, which is where the footprint came from.

On June 12 at 12:32 p.m., a resident called police to ask them to keep people from parking in the parking lot of the Wise Health Surgical Center. An officer explained that it was private property and not an enforceable matter.

On June 12 at 3:33 p.m., a caller wanted police to check on her aunt, who lives in Argyle. An officer made contact with the aunt, who said she’s fine but wasn’t feeling well and simply didn’t want to speak with anyone, “that’s why she’s been ignoring people.”

On June 13 at 8:22 p.m., a resident on Redbud Street reported that there was a band playing loud music at another home. An officer responded to the house, where the homeowner said the kid’s birthday party would be done shortly. The officer told the complainant that the party would end soon, but she said she wanted the music to stop, so the officer went back and shut down the party.

On June 17 at 6 a.m., officers moved four baby raccoons off the roadway on Crawford Road.

On June 18 at 8:36 a.m., employees at Argyle Town Hall reported a woman pulled into the parking lot and stood outside her vehicle praying for some time, and they were concerned for her welfare. The woman left before police arrived.

On June 29 at 7:55 p.m., a resident reported “a pack of unruly teenagers” hanging out at a park area at 5T Ranch Road and Pegasus Ridge.

On July 1, a man called police to report that his mother gave his wife a prescription drug 13 months ago.

On July 2, a woman told police she was coerced to write a check to a person who performed services at her residence without her permission.

On July 2, a woman went to the police because a man was saying on social media that Argyle was a racist town.

On the evening of July 4, there were many, many reports of illegal use of fireworks. Fireworks started a grass fire near 5T Ranch Road.

On July 7 at 7:36 p.m., a woman on East Pioneer Circle reported that she yelled at a motorcyclist to slow down, and he came back and threw her to the ground, then left doing wheelies.

On July 8 at 6:36 p.m., a caller reported seeing a naked man on FM 407. It turned out he was just wearing shorts that matched his skin color.

On July 13, a resident reported that he has a hawk in a squirrel cage.

On July 15 at 12:34 a.m., a resident on Athens Drive reported some kids were running around and possibly “up to no good, could be egging houses.” An officer saw four boys, about 12-14 years old, and they ran, they ran so far away…

On July 16 at 2:24 a.m., an officer saw people in the high school parking lot. They had paint on their clothes and said they were painting the numbers on the parking spots.

On July 18, a caller reported a turkey was “attacking vehicles” at Hwy 377 and Frenchtown Road. The officer was unable to locate the turkey, noting that “he is a crafty animal.”

On July 30 at 8:46 a.m., a woman with Oak Hills Community Church reported that a turkey was not letting people in and out of the church parking lot.