First Denton County resident dies of West Nile Virus in 2020

A Denton resident is the first to die of West Nile Virus in Denton County this year.

The patient had been recently diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, according to a Friday news release from Denton County Public Health. No more personal information will be released.

“Today’s announcement of a community member passing due to West Nile Virus is a stark reminder to us all,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director. “Mosquitoes can be deadly. We urge community members to utilize the drain, dress, and defend recommendations to protect their families from illness and death.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito-breeding sites such as birdbaths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-approved repellents. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.