Argyle made it two in a row on Friday night with an 11-point victory over Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

The Eagles (2-0, 0-0) took a 21-14 lead into the half and never looked back, with the final score 52-41.

Running back Braden Baker scampered for 103 yards on 12 carries.

Argyle now has 48 consecutive regular season wins going back to 2015.

The Eagles will play Celina at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Bobcat Stadium in Celina.