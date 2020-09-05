PointBank recognized by Mastercard for community support

PointBank, a 130-year-old family-run community bank in Denton County, has been named the winner of the “Doing Well by Doing Good Award” presented by Mastercard.

The second-annual MasterCard Community Institution Segment Awards were announced in August at the Executive Round Table event in New York. The awards recognize partners for their outstanding efforts in payments and in their communities.

PointBank was named a winner for best use of assets in community service or charitable contributions, outlasting a strong list of finalists selected from a multitude of nominations.

This is PointBank’s first year to win the prestigious award.

“This award is special for our family here at PointBank because it symbolizes our undying commitment to the communities we serve. It’s a commitment that has been ingrained in everything we do since the very beginning,” said PointBank President Ray David Jr. “The best part is that we are in a solid position to continue these efforts in many different ways moving forward. I want to thank Mastercard. It is an honor for us to be selected for this award.”

PointBank’s community focus and commitment to its residents’ financial success have been well-documented over the years, and this past year was no different.

In 2019, with roughly $544,601,000 in assets, PointBank allocated over $250,000 to more than 150 organizations. This included partnering with the University of North Texas Athletics program for its first-annual “Touchdowns for a Cause” and “Hoops for Hunger” campaigns to support local charities.

For the Touchdowns for a Cause campaign, PointBank donated $100 for every touchdown the UNT Mean Green scored at its home games to one of six designated charities predominately serving local low-income families and $10 per free throw to the Denton Community Food Center, totaling over $5,000.

PointBank continued reinvestment efforts with its long-term pledges in 2019: $5,000 to the University of North Texas endowed scholarship, $5,000 to the United Way Improving Lives Campaign, $5,000 to Serve Denton Center Capital Campaign, and $12,000 to the North Texas State Fair, which awards scholarships to graduating seniors involved with FFA, FHA or 4-H activities in the community.

Over 3,400 Denton County elementary school students got their annual supply of school folders courtesy of PointBank. And for every PointBank checking account opened with a debit card, PointBank offered to donate $25 to a participating high school or booster club along with a personalized school logo debit card courtesy of its “Switch and Support” program.

“These are just a few examples of the lengths we will go to in order to live up to the high bar we’ve set for ourselves,” David said. “Our Chief Operations Officer Jonathan David serves on the Cloud 9 Charities board, and in September 2019, he secured an $18,000 grant to the non-profit in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. We also help with canned food drives during the summer, and our all-inclusive business breakfasts at our branches have brought local business owners and entrepreneurs together in solidarity.”

PointBank has locations in Argyle, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton and other areas of Denton County.