LantanaLinks – August 2020

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana, TX as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Mercer Celebrates Milestone

Fresh Water Supply District board members at their July joint meeting recognized General Manager Kevin Mercer for 20 years of service to the community.

Mercer left a city government job in Euless to oversee Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #6 and #7 and Denton County Development District #4 in 2000.

“When I first started here there were no roads, no water lines—it was basically 1,800 acres of dirt,” said Mercer.

During his tenure, Mercer has overseen residential growth in Lantana as well as the ongoing development of the community’s commercial areas along FM 407.

Mercer also serves as immediate past president of the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which provides water and wastewater service to Lantana, and sits on the Argyle Fire District board.

“You been here from the beginning, you’ve help grow Lantana into one of the most desirable and best communities in Texas as far as I’m concerned, and we just thank you for your hard work and dedication,” said FWSD #6 board president Sheldon Gilbert.

Briefly…

Coronavirus has claimed another event. The Lantana Community Association has canceled its 11th Annual Run Lantana 5k & 10k charity fundraiser that was slated for September.

Work should begin soon on rebuilding Hilltop Road on the northwest side of Lantana. Right-of-way acquisition is currently in progress, according to Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson.

Concrete repairs to sidewalks and streets are underway in various locations around Lantana. Call 940-728-5050 with questions or concerns.

In the wake of numerous vehicle burglaries this spring, the Denton County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents to lock their car doors and take valuables, including firearms, out of their vehicles when they are unoccupied.

Development Watch

Lantana had 3,968 occupied homes as of June 30 with an estimated population of 12,896. Total build-out is estimated to be approximately 4,000 homes.