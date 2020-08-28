Heat Advisory issued through Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening as heat index values could reach 110 Friday and Saturday afternoons.

The forecast high in Denton will be 102 degrees on Friday and 104 on Saturday, according to the weather service. Skies will be mostly sunny, and heat index values will range between 104 and 111 degrees, which are dangerously hot conditions.

Residents are urged to avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors, but if they are going to be outside, stay hydrated, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and always check the back seat before leaving and locking the car.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 90s Sunday through Thursday.