Denton County reports third human case of West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health announced late Thursday that a third human case of West Nile Virus has been identified among Denton County residents.

The latest patient is a resident of Trophy Club and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, according to a news release from DCPH.

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Please visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news, and facts about WNV.