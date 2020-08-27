Denton County reaches 100 COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that two more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 100.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 70s who resided at The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton and a man in his 70s of The Colony.

“We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these two community members who’ve passed from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all have a role to play in protecting our family and friends from COVID-19 by wearing masks, handwashing, and practicing physical distancing.”

DCPH also announced 201 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 — of which 106 are active — and 208 new recoveries among county residents. There are now 2,067 active cases and 7,578 total recoveries in the county.

“As we grieve our 99th and 100th passing of community members, we want to emphasize both the severity of COVID-19 deaths and the obvious value of prevention,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “Masks and physical distancing are a commitment to caring for others—a minor sacrifice when lives are at stake.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.