Highland Village Council approves, appoints new city manager

The Highland Village City Council this week officially approved the employment agreement and appointed Paul Stevens as the new city manager for the city.
Stevens is currently the deputy city manager for the city of Rowlett and has 30 years experience in municipal government, including 10 years in the role of city manager for the city of Waxahachie. He will replace Michael Leavitt, who is retiring later this year.
The city had announced its selection of Stevens earlier this month, pending council approval. He will start the job on Oct. 1.
“The Council and I approached the decision of hiring our new city manager as one of the most important decisions we would ever make,” said Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “The residents, businesses, and city employees were considered when making the change of our leader. We appreciate everyone’s trust and confidence as your elected officials as we made this decision.”