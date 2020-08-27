Second Denton County resident diagnosed with West Nile Virus

Denton County Public Health reported late Wednesday the second human case of West Nile Virus in Denton County this year.

The patient is a resident of Denton and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, according to the DCPH news release.

“With both mosquitoes and humans testing positive for West Nile Virus in Denton County,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist, “we ask community members to remain vigilant in mosquito source reduction and the utilization of repellants. These simple actions are easy ways to protect yourself and others from mosquito-borne illnesses.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA approved repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at www.dentoncounty.com/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.