Memorial service scheduled for retired Highland Village firefighter

A Celebration of Life service honoring retired Highland Village Fire Department Driver/Operator Vince Jones has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

Jones died Aug. 16 at the age of 63. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer in October 2018 and received chemotherapy and radiation treatment as he fought the disease. The city held a retirement ceremony for him in January to recognize his many years serving the city.

Jones’ service can be viewed via live stream on the Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home website. A funeral procession will follow the service and will travel from First United Methodist Church in Lewisville to the Highland Village Central Fire Station, 1200 Highland Village Road, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.

The public is welcome to line the sidewalks along Highland Village Road between FM 407 and the Fire Station in honor of Jones. The procession is expected to arrive in the area between 12:30 – 1 p.m. Additionally, residents have expressed interest in tying red ribbons on the trees along the procession route. The procession will include fire apparatus, members of Vince’s family, the Highland Village Fire Department staff and memorial service attendees. A helicopter will also follow the path of the procession from the air, according to the city.