Fugitive wanted for ‘honor killing’ of daughters arrested

Yaser Abdel Said, wanted in connection with the murder of his two teenage daughters nearly 13 years ago, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday in Justin by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

Said, of Lewisville, allegedly took his daughters Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, for a ride in his taxicab on Jan. 1, 2008, under the guise of taking them to get something to eat, according to a news release from the FBI. He drove them to Irving, where he allegedly shot both girls inside the taxicab. They both died of multiple gunshot wounds. Said has been on the run since, and was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2014.

He is now in federal custody and will be transferred to Dallas County. Said’s brother and son were also arrested for harboring a fugitive.

“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

“Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.”

The search for Said was coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force, which is composed of FBI special agents and officers from the Carrollton, Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, and Irving Police Departments and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The members of the Irving Police Department and our partners with the Dallas FBI have tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah,” said Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey. “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”

Yaser Abdel Said was the 504th person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which was established in March 1950. Additional information concerning Said and the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives can be found at fbi.gov/wanted.