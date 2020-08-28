Flower Mound firefighters helping with hurricane response

Flower Mound firefighters are currently deployed to south and east Texas and have been helping with Hurricane Laura response all week.

On Sunday, the Flower Mound Fire Department deployed personnel to serve as an ambulance staging manager, a strike team leader and to staff the AMBUS on state mission assignments, according to FMFD spokesman Brandon Barth. The FMFD employees were staged in San Antonio, where the ambulance staging manager has been all week. The rest of the FMFD personnel were moved to Beaumont, where they transported 42 evacuees from nursing homes in the Beaumont, Port Arthur and Newton areas before the hurricane made landfall late Wednesday night along the Texas/Louisiana border.

Two FMFD boat teams were also deployed, but they were demobilized because the Beaumont area didn’t flood as expected, Barth said. Now, the strike team leader and AMBUS staff are waiting for the power to be restored before they will likely be assigned to bring back evacuees.