Foodie Friday: Mestizo Tapas & Drinks

We were contacted a few weeks ago by the owners of Mestizo in Carrollton to come visit their new Asian-Latin Fusion restaurant that celebrates the coming together of cultures through food.

If you’re looking for Asian food with a Latin twist, this is the spot for you! They have an incredible menu full of fusion items like birria ramen, birria tacos, and sizzling sisig made with crispy bits of pork rind.

You can also find traditional Asian favorite drinks like boba teas, Thai tea, and their signature White Rabbit Milk Tea based off of the childhood-favorite Chinese milk candy that owners Hang Nguyen and Chef Lucky Ruocco grew up eating.

Hang and Chef Lucky first came up with the concept for their restaurant after hosting a series of pop-ups where lots of different kinds of cuisine were able to come together under one roof. They decided to celebrate their own heritages by naming the restaurant Mestizo to celebrate the idea of those cultures coming together to create something new and unique.

We saw so many excited people coming through their doors while we were there – anxious to try their unique fusion cuisine. And we even saw people going back to order seconds! Especially of the birria tacos. So, be forewarned, you may want to ask for a few orders of those…

Everything had such amazing flavor and you can feel the passion shine through each and every one of their dishes.

Visit Mestizo off Josey and the George Bush Turnpike to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. And did we mention they also have some incredible Instagram-worthy photo backdrops as well?

*Mestizo Tapas & Drinks is located at 2626 N Josey Ln #107, Carrollton, TX 75007.