TXFallenPD Tribute event canceled, but fundraiser is on

The Highland Village Police Department’s annual TXFallenPD Tribute Event has been canceled, but the fundraiser for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Office Fund is still on.

The annual event, which usually features multiple activities including a bike race among area police departments, was originally scheduled for October but it will not take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the group is still raising funds to support the families of Texas police officers who were killed in the line of duty. Since the first TXFallenPD Tribute Event, more than $280,000 has been raised for the Fallen Officer Fund.

TXFallenPD Memorial t-shirts are available for purchase, with all proceeds going to the Fallen Officer Fund. Short sleeve shirts are $20 and long sleeve shirts are $30 and can be purchased at the HVPD, 1000 Highland Village Road. Donations are also accepted via check made out to Texas Police Chiefs Association, sent to:

City of Highland Village

Attn: Lt. Bobby Doyle, TXFallenPD Tribute Event

1000 Highland Village Road

Highland Village, TX 75077

