Highland Village hosting Concert in the Park(ing lot)

The city of Highland Village is partnering with The Shops at Highland Village to put on a socially distant Concert in the Park(ing lot) on Friday.

The concert will feature Dallas group AWE’d, who will perform hits from the 2000’s. Guests can park and sit in the vacant spot next their car. Parking spaces will be marked to ensure everyone is socially distant. Parking is first-come, first-served, and guests are encouraged to come early and order take-out from one of the Shops restaurants.

Check-in will begin at 5 p.m., and the concert will go from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 per vehicle, and all proceeds will go to the Kids Kastle rebuild. Everyone who reserves a ticket will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the Shops at Highland Village merchant of their choice.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.