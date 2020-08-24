Flower Mound to spray for mosquitos

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitos this week after a mosquito sample tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The first positive mosquito sample found in the town this year was recently collected in the 6700 block of Palermo Trail, near The Shops at Highland Village. The town will conduct mosquito control spraying in the half-square-mile radius around that area Tuesday through Thursday between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to a news release from the town.

Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area. Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible.

The town also recommends the following precautionary steps:

Stay indoors during spraying events if possible

If outside or in a vehicle during this time, be alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance

If the spray should contact skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or saline solution

Close windows

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying, according to the news release. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or visit www.flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.