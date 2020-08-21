Foodie Friday: Froyo Joe’s

We always love visiting Joe, Tiffany, and their family at Froyo Joe’s in Highland Village. It truly is a family affair for them and we love that!

They opened in May 2018 and have been highly involved in the community ever since, hosting School Spirit Nights, fundraisers, and participating in community events. And they’re in the perfect location to grab a treat after a baseball game with their location just across the street from Unity Park. In fact, that’s how Froyo Joe’s got started! After looking tirelessly for their own post-game treats, and realizing there weren’t many options in the immediate area, Joe and his family decided to open their own frozen yogurt shop!

But they offer so much more than your traditional self-serve frozen yogurt. They also have shaved ice, smoothies, fresh fruit bouquets, frozen custard, gelato, and more!

And during COVID, Froyo Joe’s is taking large measures to make sure they are keeping their customers safe. For your self-serve frozen yogurt, an employee will top your yogurt with whatever toppings you’d like for you. And they keep all of the toppings covered when not in use. They’ve also contracted with Disingerm, a cleaning and disinfecting service, to make sure all their surfaces are as clean as possible.

Their tables are perfectly spaced out to allow for social distancing, or they have tables outside you can enjoy your frozen treats at. They’re also currently offering delivery and, of course, you always have the option to take it home with you as well.

As you all know by now, this year has been tough on our restaurant owners – as it has been for all of us. So, when you’re craving a frozen sweet treat, please visit Froyo Joe’s in Highland Village to support this local business and family!

*Froyo Joe’s is located at 2540 Justin Road, Suite 195, Highland Village TX 75077.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmOehnuqDHw&feature=emb_logo