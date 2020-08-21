Hwy 121 to be closed through the weekend

Full closures of Hwy 121 are scheduled to take place this weekend as part of the ongoing DFW Connector project. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The following closures will take place, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound, beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to I-635, then Royal Lane.

Full closure of southbound Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Full ramp closure of westbound I-635 to southbound Hwy 121/114/DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Royal Lane, then Bass Pro Drive.

Full closure of southbound FM 2499 to Hwy 121. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound FM 2499 frontage road.

The closures will allow crews to demolish the old westbound I-635 bridge to southbound Hwy 121/114 and complete the southbound Hwy 121 bridge to eastbound I-635.

For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.