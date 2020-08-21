Three more area nursing home residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that three residents of a Carrollton nursing home have died as a result of COVID-19.

The three people — two women and one man — were over 80 years old and lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation. The death toll is now 93.

“As we report three deaths from COVID-19 today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for their families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for your continued adherence to public health recommendations as we slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 109 newly confirmed cases and 187 new recoveries on Friday. There are now 2,512 active cases and 6,345 total recoveries among county residents.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Tuesday at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 West Hebron Parkway, beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.