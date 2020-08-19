Double Oak police looking for missing teen

The Double Oak Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to locate a 14-year-old runaway.

Brooke Fallon Lemley was last seen at her home on Tuesday, August 18.

Lemleyis described as being 5’9” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Investigator Clint Murphy at (972) 355-5995 or Denton County dispatch at (972) 434-5500 and ask to speak with an on-duty Double Oak Officer.