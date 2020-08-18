Commissioners proclaim Wednesday as “Pray Denton County Day”

Denton County Commissioners at their weekly meeting on Tuesday proclaimed Wednesday, August 19, to be “Pray Denton County Day.”

“We are joining hands with neighboring counties who have made similar proclamations to pray for the eradication of COVID-19. Please join us in a day of prayer for our County,” stated a press release from Commissioners.

Proclamation

“If my people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)

WHEREAS, the coronavirus pandemic has brought illness and death to many residents of our nation; and

WHEREAS, the coronavirus pandemic has caused great economic harm, putting people out of work, closing businesses, and bringing sickness, hunger and hardship to many residents and businesses; and

WHEREAS, the coronavirus continues to spread throughout our Nation and has not only caused great economic harm but has interrupted our education system; and

WHEREAS, throughout the history of the State of Texas, and our nation, people have turned to Almighty God in prayer to bring healing and deliverance; and

WHEREAS, August 19, 2020 shall be designated as “Pray Denton County Day” a day of prayer and fasting for the eradication of the coronavirus from Denton County and our Nation; and

WHEREAS, Residents of Denton County are encouraged to pray in place, whether at home, at work, or at school, at the noon hour on August 19, 2020, and, if so led, fast and pray during all or part of that day; and

WHEREAS, we are asking our Houses of Faith to encourage their people to pray wherever they are at noon on August 19, 2020; and

WHEREAS, All are encouraged to unite in prayer, humbly asking God to eradicate the coronavirus and heal our Land; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, The Denton County Commissioner Court, does hereby proclaim that August 19, 2020 be recognized as “Pray Denton County Day” and ask all Denton County residents to join us in praying for the eradication of COVID-19.