New rehabilitation hospital to bring 100 jobs to Flower Mound

ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider, on Tuesday announced plans to open an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Flower Mound that is expected to create about 100 new healthcare-related jobs.

The hospital, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound, will provide post-acute rehabilitative care to individuals living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, Parkinson’s disease, or other debilitating events.

Upgrades currently are being made to the 56,345-square-foot, three-story building located at 3100 Peters Colony Road.

“We appreciate the collaboration of Flower Mound’s community and medical leadership in helping us select the area for our services,” says Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. “We feel we can positively impact the community by providing a higher, specialized level of rehabilitative care that’s only available through inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. By providing this higher level of care locally, it will allow individuals to remain closer to their homes, families, and friends.”

“The town is thrilled to welcome ClearSky Health to Flower Mound,” says Andrea Roy, Economic Development Director of Flower Mound. “ClearSky Health’s extensive rehabilitation services, combined with their commitment to quality, will serve the community well and provide quality employment opportunities.”

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound will consist of 29 private inpatient beds, a specially equipped gym, and a heated, aquatic swimming pool. Specialized patient programs will include stroke rehabilitation; neurological rehabilitation, including treatment for brain and spinal cord injuries; orthopedic rehabilitation; chronic illness management, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; and long-term recovery following critical care.

Services at the hospital will be provided by a physician-led, multi-disciplinary team and include: physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy, dietary services, and other specialized care.

“In addition to inpatient services, upon discharge, our staff will help arrange further resources as needed, such as follow-up physician appointments, outpatient therapy, or home health,” Brockette says. “The staff also will provide patients and their families with educational information on continued exercises, behavior modifications, home modifications, and assistive devices, if necessary.”

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound is expected to treat about 650 patients annually, with plans for the first patient to be admitted by the end of the year.